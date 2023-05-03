Resources GGSA to discharge its mandate effectively – Mwinbelle

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, May 03 – GNA – The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has called on the government to resource the Authority adequately to enable it to discharge it duties and position itself as a world-class geo-scientific centre.

Mr Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle, Director General of GGSA, who made the call, said inadequate budgetary allocations, issues of remuneration and office infrastructure, were impeding efforts at executing its mandate effectively.

Speaking at a media engagement in Kumasi, he said the Authority was stepping up efforts at protecting the country’s natural resources and sensitize the public on natural disaster preparedness and management to reduce the risk and impact of such disasters when they occurred.

The meeting was to brief the media on the mandate of the Authority to help practitioners to better understand issues and court their support on the education and sensitization of the public on the duties of the Authority.

Mr Mwinbelle said the GGSA existed to advise the state on geo-scientific, geo-hazards and land use planning,

It also serves as a national repository for geo – scientific information generated by public and private entities such as mining and mineral exploration companies.

Additionally, it offers advice on construction of roads and railways and are part of the process in approving building permits.

The GGSA also conducts ground surveys or air-borne survey, take samples, and make borings necessary for the conduct of investigation as well as the preparation of relevant reports, to assist with national development.

According to Mr Mwinbelle, about 60 percent of the country had been mapped geologically and that the south eastern part of the country was prone to earthquake.

The remaining 40 per cent would soon be mapped, he noted.

He called on the media to support the Authority on its efforts to sensitizing the public on the risk factors of disasters to help reduce actions that could cause disasters in the country.

