Registration code for Accra Inter-City Marathon launched.

Accra, May 23, GNA – Medivents Consult, organisers of the annual Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon (AICHM) in partnership with TXT Ghana Limited has on Tuesday launched a special registration code ahead of its second edition scheduled for Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The code would help register athletes who would compete in the various categories of the competition.

The code for registration is *380*21# which is expected to take effect on June 1, 2023.

Speaking at the launch Mr. Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer of Accra Digital Centres Limited, expressed his excitement with the level of of improvement in the organization of AICM, since its inception last year.

“Medivents consult is gradually becoming a household name in the organisation of marathons in Ghana, after successfully organising the Kwahu Easter Marathon, the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon, the first edition of the AICHM last year and the recent five-kilometre May Day Corporate Walk”.

He added that the marathon would go a long way to unearth athletes and develop sports in the country.

According to him, the special code aside serving its purpose would also help track runners and provide them with updates ahead and during the race.

Mr. Baah-Agyermang urged participants to make good use of the platform as the world is trapped in an era of digitization and technology.

Mr. Henri Senyo Penni, General Manager of Medivents Consult speaking at the event, noted that the second edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon would be one of the best seen in many years.

“The marathon, which started last year is gradually gaining ground and this year, we are lucky to have partners and sponsors onboard to make the event continue to be one of the best,” he said.

Mr. William Dodzi Ezarh, Race Director of AICHM said rationale behind the introduction the special code, was due to some challenges faced during the last edition.

“We are looking forward to not less than 1000 people taking part in the race this year. Last year we had between 600 to 700 so we want to hit the 1000 mark this year so we are preparing very well,” he said.

He said there had been new introductions in the distances to be covered this year, as participants would compete in the 21-Kilometres, 10-Kilometres and 5Kilometres.

AICHM was initiated last year by Medivents consult, in partnership with the Ga Traditional Council as part of activities marking the annual Homowo festival.

It had seen massive growth in its second year, securing sponsorship from Serene Insurance, G4S, HD+, mybet.africa.com, Aqua Blue Mineral Water, and many others.

