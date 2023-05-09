Pakistan’s former prime minister Khan arrested on corruption charges

Islamabad, May 9, (dpa/GNA) – Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday as his workers clashed with riot police, in moves likely to further increase the political turmoil in the nation.

“Imran Khan has been arrested and our workers are being subjected to torture,” Khan’s close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

He was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC), where he was supposed to appear in connection with a bail application.

“Khan has been arrested in one of the many corruption charges he faces,” a security official told dpa.

Khan, who came to power after a disputed election in 2018, was removed by parliament in April last through a no-confidence vote and has since faced a slew of legal challenges.

GNA

