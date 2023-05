Accra, May 24, GNA – Mr Ernest Yaw Anim, the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for the Kumawu by-election has emerged winner of the polls.

He polled 15,264 votes to beat National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Kwesi Amankwa, and two other Independent Candidates, both of whom are called Kweku Duah.

NDC’s Kwesi Amankwah obtained 3,723 votes while Kwaku Duah (1) had 2,478 votes with the other Kwaku Duah managing some 62 votes.

GNA

