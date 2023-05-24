Accra Business School graduates urged to be globally competitive

Accra, May 24, GNA – Mr Benard Koku Avle, General Manager of Citi FM and TV, has urged the 2023 graduating class of the Accra Business School to make a difference in the business space as leaders willing to make Ghana globally competitive.

He said this at the school’s 14th convocation, where 261 students were conferred various degrees, including MSc Accounting & Finance, MBA (KNUST), Wrexham University MBA, and ATHE Level 6 &7.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Avle, who is also an economist, stated that the quality of Accra Business School’s programme gave its students the competitive edge in Ghana’s quest to build a strong private sector.

“What we are seeing today with this graduation is the product of investment in high-quality education that will create the manpower that Ghana needs to industrialise and be globally competitive.

“When I look at the quality of your faculty and the emphasis of your programmes, the practicality and job- and experience-centered approach the Accra Business School adopts, I have no doubt that in this hall today are an important part of the critical mass of business leaders we need to make our companies more effective and efficient and ultimately more competitive globally,” he said.

Mr. Avle also urged other business schools in Ghana and Africa to develop a philosophy that focused on creating a new breed of business leaders educated to global standards who can create jobs, increase incomes, and reduce poverty.

Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, Chairman of the Governing Council of Accra Business School, congratulated the graduating class of 2023 on reaching the latest milestone, and urged them to go out and be job creators rather than job seekers.

He was grateful to the management team of Accra Business School for contributing to the successful organisation of the school’s 14th graduation ceremony.

Mr. Selorm Dzah was adjudged the overall best student for the graduating class of 2023.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

