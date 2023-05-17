NGO appeals to government to remove taxes on sanitary products 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, May 17, GNA – The Alliance for Reproductive Health Rights (ARHR), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has reiterated the call for the Government to remove taxes on sanitary products.

“The high cost of sanitary products is adding to the discomfort and pains associated with the menstrual cycle, which is having a serious toll on hygiene and education of some adolescents,” it said.

Ms Bernice Gyawu, a Programme Officer at ARHR, speaking to the Ghana News Agency after a two-day training for Adolescent Health Champions in Ho, appealed to the Government to support local producers of sanitary products to reduce the cost.

She said in some communities, especially in the rural areas, sanitary pads were not available, so government should help the local producers to produce more to make it available and affordable.

Ms Gyawu said adolescents had a lot of potentials, which must be developed, hence society must provide them with the enabling environment and proper guidance to explore these potentials.

She appealed to parents to continue to offer the needed physical, emotional and spiritual support to their children to enhance their overall well-being.

The training was to build the capacity of the Adolescent Health Champions on Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (ASRHR) to effectively continue their work as peer educators.

A total of 20 out-of-school adolescents from the South Dayi District of the Volta Region benefited from the training, supported by the United Nations Population Fund.

Madam Albertina Alipui, the Acting Programme and Administration Manager at Volta Educational Renaissance Foundation (VEReF) said it was important to educate adolescents on reproductive health rights and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence to protect them.

The programme has empowered most of adolescents to demand their sexual rights and report those who abused them to the appropriate authorities.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the organisers for the empowerment of their sexual rights and pledged to carry out their duties as peer educators in their various communities to achieve the desired results.

GNA

