African University College of Communications to host academic conference 

Tema, May 17, GNA – The African University College of Communications (AUCC), in collaboration with the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), will hold a historic research conference and students’ project poster presentation in Accra.

The conference would take place at the Discovery House at AUCC on May 26, 2023, a statement from the AUCC Corporate Communication Unit copied to the Ghana News Agency said.

The conference, on the theme “Decolonizing Education in Africa and Diaspora”, is expected to bring students and faculty from the famed group of 107 HBCU in America together with their counterparts at AUCC Ghana.

Participants in the conference would have panel discussions, a book launch, and a research project poster presentation by graduating students of AUCC and HAEC.

“This event affords students, faculty, researchers, and industry professionals the opportunity to engage in networking, discussion, and exchange of research in Africa and the diaspora. The broader aim of the collaboration is to establish long-term relations between AUCC and HAEC.”

Professor Abeiku Blankson, AUCC President, said they expected the conference would mark the beginning of an annual international research symposium for students from both continents and possibly beyond to engage in scholarship.

