Newmont Ahafo Foundation awards scholarships to 377 tertiary students, 33 apprentices 

By Benjamin Akoto

Kenyasi (A/R), May 20, GNA – Some 377 tertiary students and 33 apprentices benefitted from the Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation’s scholarship, last year, as part of a programme aimed at developing the human capital in the company’s five host mining communities.

The scholarship, totaling GHS1,762,350.00, forms part of the corporate social responsibility of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (NGGL) Ahafo Mine in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region.

The support falls under Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation’s (NADeF) Economic Empowerment and Human Resource Development thematic areas.

The 2022 Annual Report of NADeF, a copy of which was made available to the Ghana News Agency at Kenyasi, the Asutifi North District capital, said the beneficiaries comprised 210 males and 200 females.

They were selected from Wamahinso, 36, Gyedu, 51, Ntotroso, 90, Kenyasi Number One, 121, and Kenyasi Number Two, 112.

Liebherr Ghana Limited/NADeF Excellence Scholarship Award for the ninth time continued to support the human resource development of the Ahafo South Mine host communities with GHS20,000.00 annually, the report said.

The recipients include Samuel Afriyie from Kenyasi Number Two, a second-year geological engineering student at the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa, and Emmanuel Oteng, from Wamahinso, a second-year renewable energy engineering student at the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani campus.

NADeF, in partnership with the African Underground Mining Services, a subsidiary company of NGGL Ahafo Mine, for the second time, offered GHS63,000.00 to 14 beneficiaries.

This is under the Community Excellence Scholarship/Apprenticeship Award and the beneficiaries comprise two tertiary students and 12 apprentices in five host mining communities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

