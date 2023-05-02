New York Square to support GBBA with ten Basketball courts across Ghana

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 2, GNA – New York Square LLC, a private Sports and Entertainment development enterprise as part of efforts to grow Basketball in Africa has partnered the Ghana Basketball Federation (GBBA) to provide ten standard courts nationwide.

The partnership would see New York Square support Ghana with the needed infrastructure and technical assistance to create a fully integrated national program.

According to Mr. Dan Isaacs, Chief Executive Officer of New York Square, the group was committed in using sports to support the youth in Africa in order for them to achieve their dreams and also create awareness.

“It is our mission to use sports to provide the structure, support, guidance, and mentorship necessary for Africa’s youth to reach their full potential and achieve their dream.”

He said the project would begin in the Northern Region of Ghana, specifically Tamale before being sent to other selected parts of the country.

As part of efforts to advance socio-economic growth in Africa with focus on gender equality, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development, New York Square had pledged to provide boreholes to various communities in Ghana to aid them access to water supply.

Mr. Ato Van-Ess, President of the Ghana Basketball Federation noted that the Federation was keen on developing basketball hence the need to welcome this partnership with New York Square to give hope to the youth in the country.

“Together we are focused on developing solutions that benefit Ghana by targeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals 3, 4, 5, 8, and 10,” he said.

“A basketball in a kid’s hands might not necessarily translate into success in the game, but it might alter the trajectory of this kid’s life onto paths hitherto unknown,” Mr. Alex Kukula, Vice President of Finance and Administration for the Ghana Basketball Association and Director of Basketball Operations for New York Square also noted.

New York Square’s participation in the development of Ghana basketball would expand to include tennis, baseball, and golf years to come with the vision of providing opportunities for millions of young girls and boys across Africa.

GNA

