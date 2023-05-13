NDC Primaries: Voting drags in Trobu Constituency after 1600 hours

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, May 13, GNA — Voting in the Trobu Constituency in the National Democratic Congress primaries drags after 1600 hours.

As at 1600 hours when polls were supoosed to officially close, there were still long queues of delegates waiting to vote.

Many delegates, who looked tired, were heard murmuring over the situation.

Some delegates who had developed tired legs sat on chairs in the queue.

Whilst some attributed the delay to the late start of polls, others said it was because of the refusal of the Electoral Commission officials to agree with the proposed plan of the constituency executives to set up three polling stations instead of two.

Efforts are being made for a lighting system in case the exercise goes into the night.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

