NDC primaries are dress rehearsals for 2024 general election – Okoe Oninku

By Mavis Quansah/ Mercy Arthur

Tema May 13, GNA – Mr Henry Okoe Oninku, the Deputy Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Tema East Constituency, says the presidential and parliamentary primaries are dress rehearsals for the 2024 general election.

“The election of the presidential and parliamentary candidates is a significant step towards participating in, and winning the 2024 elections,” he said.

“We are going through this process peacefully, and then we will put in place mechanisms to bring all contenders together so that we can move forward as one family.”

Mr Oninku told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that after the polls, any parliamentary candidate who won should promote party unity.

He urged all opponents to work together for improved ddevelopment of the constituency.

Mr Benjamin Kego Buckman, the Chairman of the Oshaana Branch in the Tema East Constituency, said he exexpected the election to be productive.

The Tema East Constituency has 1,341 delegates on its list.

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Michael Nii Abbey, and Edward Nii Kraku are contesting for the parliamentary seat.

