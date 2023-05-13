Rev Dr Arthur encourages Christians to win more souls for Christ

By Iddi Yire

Accra, May 13, GNA – Reverend Dr Samuel Arthur, the Director of Evangelism of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) has urged Christians to win more souls for Christ.

Speaking at the GCCI Tema District Evangelism Workshop, Rev Dr Arthur reiterated that Christians needed to adopt diverse strategies for winning souls into the Kingdom of God.

He said house-to-house and family visitation strategy was critical in winning more souls for Christ; saying “the church must be a walking distance from the souls.”

He said prayer, love, regular visitations and phone calls were critical in maintaining the souls in the Church.

Rev Dr Arthur underscored that soul winning was a God-given mandate to all Christians and every evangelist must have a time schedule for going out for evangelism to win new souls to the Church.

The Director said it was the work of the evangelist to go out and win souls for Christ and advised all evangelists to dress decently as they go out to witness for Christ.

“Winning new souls brings joy to the Church. One evangelist that is going out faithfully to witness for Christ can bring revival to the Church.” Rev Dr Arthur said.

He appealed to evangelists to come out from their comfort zones and win souls for Christ.

Rev Jonas Kwame Cosmos Kumah Tengey, the Greater Accra Regional Pastor of the GCCI, advised Christians to seek to know the perfect will of God for themselves.

He said knowing and doing the perfect will of God would enable Christians to grow spiritually and morally.

Rev Paul Morgan Adorsu, GCCI Tema District Pastor, said evangelism was pivotal in Church growth and Church planting.

Rev Ernest Quaye, GCCI Tema District Director of Evangelism, urged the participants to pursue teamwork in evangelism.

