Nations FC secures historic Ghana Premier League promotion 

By Simon Asare



Accra, May 21, GNA – Kumasi-based Nations FC secured their first-ever promotion to the Ghana Premier League (GPL) after beating WAFA 3-2 at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday.



Nations FC, owned by Dr Kwame Kyei, secured qualification after winning zone two of the Division One League with two games to spare.



The Kumasi-based side had to secure qualification the hard way after a comeback victory against WAFA, who took the lead twice in the game.



Abubakari Gariba scored a hat trick for Nations FC to ensure they secured the maximum points to earn them qualification to Ghana’s elite division for the first time.



Nations FC currently occupies the top spot with 69 points, while second-place Skyy FC has 57 points.



They join Hearts of Lions, who also emerge champions of Zone 3, while Bofoakwa Tano and Techiman Eleven Wonders would battle out for the solitary slot from Zone 1 in a playoff game next week.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

