 Aduana Stars falter again as they get thumped by Accra Lions 

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 21, GNA – Aduana Stars missed the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the betPawa Ghana Premier League as they were humbled by the Accra Lions on matchday 31.

Goals from Baba Salifu Apliga, Evans Botchway, and Seidu Bassit ensured victory for Accra Lions, who returned to winning ways after losing three consecutive times.

Aduana Stars, despite their loss, still stay on top with 52 points, a point ahead of Bechem United, who won their encounter against Legon Cities.

Aduana Stars struggled at the start of the match, with Accra Lions dominating possession and looking the more likely side to take the lead.

They did take the lead in the 29th minute after Apliga struck a nice free-kick outside the Aduana Stars’ penalty box, and a huge deflection ensured it went past goalkeeper Joseph Addo.

Aduana Stars responded with some good chances later in the first half, but the Accra Lions’ defence stood firm and took the 1-0 lead into halftime.

The second half was very competitive, with some entertaining football from both sides.

But it was Accra Lions who got the second goal after Evans Botchway finished off a brilliant team move.

Bassit scored the third goal of the game seven minutes later as he delivered a ferocious header past Joseph Addo to ensure an emphatic victory.

GNA

