Madina East SDA Church launches 30th anniversary

Patrick Obeng

Accra, May 30, GNA—Pastor Dr Chris Annan-Nunoo, Executive Secretary of the Southern Ghana Union Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, has called on the youth to be innovative and develop entrepreneurial attitudes to make them distinct and successful in their professional lives.

‘You should also play vital roles to help solve pertinent problems to ensure sustainable development in your communities and the country as a whole.’

Pastor Dr Annan-Nunoo who is also a former Chairman of the Bible Society of Ghana was speaking at the launch of the 30th anniversary celebration of the Madina East Branch of the Meridian Ghana Conference on Seventh-Day Adventist Church at Madina.

Activities planned for the celebration which is on the theme’ From Family to Community;30 years of Doing God’s Work in Love’’ are History Day, Health Walk and Family Re-Union.

Other activities are Evangelism, Music and Drama, Fun Games, Dedication, Home-Coming and Thanksgiving Service.

Pastor Dr Annan-Nunoo said the world had grown to the state where the youth had to embrace innovative and entrepreneurship to contribute effectively to national development.

He said the average expectation of every graduating youth in any part of the world including low-income and advanced countries was to get a job after a successful programme of study.

The Executive Secretary added that it was the determination of the few outliners who dared to venture into unknown and embraced innovation and entrepreneurial skills that became outstanding and successful.

He said such people were those that invented new businesses and technologies and proffered solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the world today.

‘They therefore are the ones that create jobs, question the status quo and are the ones whose names are known,’ Pastor Dr Annan-Nunoo added.

He commended the leadership of the church for their dedication to duty and impacting lives of the community over the years.

Pastor Obed Obeng, Madina District Pastor of the SDA Church, also called on the youth to develop their talents to take up leadership positions in the country.

He charged them to desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may ruin their future aspirations.

GNA

