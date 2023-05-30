Hackers paralyse end-of-year exams at Greek high schools

Athens, May 30, (dpa/GNA) – A cyberattack on Greece’s Education Ministry, led to long delays in end-of-year exams across the country on Tuesday.

Exams in the top three classes of Greek high schools could not be held, as the exam contents could not be transferred from the central database, the ministry said.

“This is the biggest cyberattack that the country has experienced,” Giannis Antoniou, the head of the body responsible for high school exams, told the Athens-based news broadcaster Skai.

State radio ERT reported that Athens prosecutors, had launched an investigation to uncover those responsible.

The ministry said the attack had been launched on a smaller scale on Monday, and that IT experts were working to restore the service.

GNA

