Let’s observe ban on drumming, noisemaking—Ministry of Chieftaincy

Accra, May 15, GNA—The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has urged Ghanaians to observe the ban on drumming and noisemaking in the Ga Traditional area and other subsequent traditional areas.

The Ministry encouraged all to abide by the customs and traditions of the Ga Tradional Area.

“Pursuant to the press statement issued by the Ga Traditional Council on the ban on drumming and noise making from May 15 to June 15, 2023 and following engagement with stakeholders, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs states in clarification of the said statement issued by the GA Traditional Council that…”

“…the clergy could use microphones at reduced volumes, and this includes public address systems in church auditoriums. Clapping of hands at minimum level is permissible in church auditoriums only,” a statement issued and signed by Mrs Halima S. Yakubu, Chief Director on behalf of the Minister , said.

