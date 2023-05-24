Kumawu gives NPP’s Yaw Anim landslide victory in Parliamentary by-election 



By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumawu (Ash), May 24, GNA – Mr. Ernest Yaw Animof the New Patriotic Party swept 70.91 per cent of the total valid votes in Tuesday’s by-election to represent Kumawu in Ghana’s Legislature.



The economist and chartered accountant polled 15,264 to record an emphatic victory to retain the seat for the NPP who have held it since 1996.



Mr. Akwasi Amankwaa who contested on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) obtained 3,723, representing 17.29 per cent followed by Mr. Kwaku Duah who contested in the 2020 election as an independent candidate with 2,478 votes.



The other Kwaku Duah, who also contested as an independent candidate, could only manage 62 votes, representing 0.29 per cent.



Having polled more than 11,000 votes in the 2020Parliamentary election, Mr. Kwaku Duah was seen as the main contender for the NPP candidate, but he was left miles behind after the polls.



As the results from the various polling stations started trickling in, supporters of the NPP started jubilatingacross the constituency, certain of the triumph of their candidate.



The Kumawu seat became vacant following the passing of Mr Philip Basoah on March 27, 2023.

The Constituency thus became the centre of political activities with the two leading political parties embarking on vigorous campaigns, led by the leaderships at the regional and national levels.



Even though it had always been a safe seat for the NPP, the Party, left no stone unturned to maintain it as theregional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako relocated to the Constituency one month ahead of the election to mobilise their supporters to action.



Other leading members of the party, including PresidentAkufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia, also visited the constituency to work towards a resounding victory.



The NDC also put in much efforts with an intensive campaign in an attempt to cause an upset.

However, they could only take consolation in the upping of their votes as compared to the lastParliamentary election.

KUMAWU BY-ELECTION – CERTIFIED RESULTS

ERNEST YAW ANIM – 15,264

AKWASI AMANKWAA – 3,723

KWAKU DUAH (1) – 2,478

KWAKU DUAH (2) – 62

TOTAL VALID VOTES – 21,527

REJECTED VOTES – 204

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

