Accra, May 24, GNA – Mr Ernest Yaw Anim has been elected as Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu constituency after obtaining 15,264 votes representing 70.9 per cent of total vote cast.

KUMAWU BY-ELECTION – CERTIFIED RESULTS

ERNEST YAW ANIM – 15,264

AKWASI AMANKWAA – 3,723

KWAKU DUAH (1) – 2,478

KWAKU DUAH (2) – 62

TOTAL VALID VOTES – 21,527

REJECTED VOTES – 204

GNA

