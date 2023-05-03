Gomoa Ajumako Traditional council applauds Justice Torkornoo’s elevation as next CJ

By James Esuon

Gomoa Ajumako, C/R, May 03, GNA – The President of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the appointment of Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo as the next Chief Justice.

Speaking to the media in an interview, at Gomoa Ajumako in the central region, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI praised the government for championing the empowerment of women in the country.

The omanhene said Justice Torkornoo’s nomination was never a surprise to the chiefs and the people of the Central Region, especially, the Gomoa and Effutu enclave where she started her humble life as a child.

“On behalf of Nanaanom and the people of Central Region, we once again express our gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the enviable appointment; we are grateful to him,” he stated.

He said Justice Torkornoo through hard work and selflessness held many positions at the Judicial service from the lower courts to the Appeals court before her appointment to the Supreme Court by the government in 2019.

The paramount chief said no wonder the president saw the humbleness in her and therefore appointed her to the high office as chief justice to succeed Chief Justice Anim –Yeboah who retires on May 24, 2023.

