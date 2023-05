May 6, GNA – The Tuafo Number One Asafo Company brought the first catch of a live deer at exactly 10:10hrs to the durbar grounds amidst spontaneous jubilation, as the Chiefs and people of Effutu Traditional Area are holding a splendid ceremony in Winneba, Saturday, to climax the 2023 Aboakyer Festival.

GNA

