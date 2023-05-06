Petroleum Engineers encourage female students to pursue careers in ICT

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, May 05, GNA – The Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Committee, Society of Petroleum Engineers, Ghana Section, a non-profit organisation, has encouraged Ghanaian female students to pursue carriers in Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).

The Society in Ghana, with the 2009-year group of Old Achimotan Association (OAA ‘09) in commemoration of the 2023 International Girls in ICT Day, at a day’s career seminar at the Achimota School in Accra, said empowering female students with the necessary skills, confidence and support was key to achieving their goals.

The petroleum engineers said enabling young girls to build their capacity in ICT and engineering, and also helping to bridge the gender gap in a seemingly male-dominated sector was significant.

International Girls in ICT Day, marked on the fourth Thursday in April annually, aims to inspire a global movement to increase the representation of girls and women in technology.

With over 800 female students in attendance, the 2023 Girls in ICT Day, which coincided with the seminar, was on the global theme: “Digital Skills for Life”.

It was, among others, to ensure that girls and young women thrived in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers through skills acquisition to become ICT users and creators in the digital world.

Mrs Sheena Owusu-Ansah, the D&I chairperson, said the committee was committed to educating through collaboration and advocate for an increase in girls and women in STEM careers.

That, she added, necessitated the commemoration of the day to celebrate girls in ICT at schools and for them to know and the various technology driven careers available to them.

Mr Godfred Nii Sowah Khartey, President of OAA ‘09 and former School Prefect, speaking at the Section’s maiden edition and support to the school, urged the students to take advantage of such programmes to build successful careers.

He encouraged the students to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and aspire to work in ICT in a technologically competitive environment.

Some of the female students, who asked questions about the challenges females in STEM fields faced, during a panel discussion focused on careers and the role of ICT, were advised on ways to build valuable networks, in preparation for the present technologically advanced job market.

The panel made up of Mrs Owusu-Ansah, also an Operations Geologist with Eni Ghana, Ms Ama O. Sarpong, an Exploration Team Lead with Eni Ghana and Deputy D&I Chair SPE Ghana, and Dr Mary Ansong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of International Sickle Cell Center, Ghana, challenged the female students to defy the odds despite the challenges they faced to pursue careers in ICT.

Amongst the personalities who shared their work experiences and how technology advanced their careers were Fafa Gbeho, Head of Human Resources and Senior Management Member Global Media Alliance; Kafui Afi Semeordzi, Investment Professional and Commercial Affairs Manager of Letshego Ghana, and Theresa Seyram Agbenyegah, Software Engineer, Backend Developer, Tech Community and Lead at Pyladies.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is a non-for-profit professional association with more than 119,000 members in 138 countries engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas and related energy resources.

SPE is a key technical and professional resource providing opportunities to exchange information at in-person and online events through training, publications, and member programs.

The SPE Ghana Section was established in September 2010 with over 300 professional members and over 4000 student members.



GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

