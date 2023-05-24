24th VGMAs: Patrons will have their money’s worth – Head of Production

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, May 6, GNA – The Head of Production for the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), Mr Roland Adom, says this year’s awards will be taken a notch higher with “fantastic stage and great content”.

He said the patrons “deserve more, we’ve been giving them something good over the years, but we want to take it a notch higher.”

“We are creating good content for them; entertainment value should be high so those who are paying money to come and watch will have their money’s worth,” he added.

Mr Adom said, with the “top-notch” content expected this year, patrons would have their money’s worth as the team had striven to achieve something great this year to put up a great show.

The GNA Social Media Unit checks at event grounds showed that preparations were under with the mounting of the stage 90 per cent complete, and some of the artists on the night had undertaken sound check.

The VGMAs, arguably the biggest, most patronised entertainment event in the music scene, will be held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

Sarkodie, Blacko, Kidi, Piesie Esther, Medikal, Epixode, Lasmid, Gyakie Kwabena Kwabena, and other top acts will be performing on the night.

Some of the coveted award categories include New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

Black Sherif, King Promise and Sarkodie are among the most nominated acts this year with 15, 14, and 10 nominations, respectively.

In 2022, KiDi walked away with the Artist of the Year Award, with the hope of retaining it this year.

Organised in partnership with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and under the auspices of and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards scheme, which is now in its 24th year, has grown into a Festival of music and entertainment that engages the entire country and beyond.

It is produced by event management firm Charterhouse, in collaboration with telecommunications network Vodafone to honour and appreciate musicians and other music industry players who released work(s) that generated the most public excitement within the calendar year of the scheme.

The awards provide an international platform on which the Ghanaian music industry can be accessed and rewards veteran musicians who have blazed the trail in the music industry.

The VGMAs Festival is largely a people’s choice awards scheme that seeks to foster the development of the Ghanaian music industry by rewarding and celebrating musicians who have excelled in the seven main music genres of Ghanaian Music uncluding Gospel, Hip-Life, Hip- Hop, Highlife, Afrobeats, Reggae/Dancehall and Traditional.

Their music should have been released and received prominence during the year under review.

The Award Scheme has become the yardstick by which Ghanaian musicians measure their success each year.

