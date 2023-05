Ankara, May 15, (dpa/GNA) – Turkey’s presidential election is headed for a run-off on May 28, after no candidate received an absolute majority in the first round, said Ahmet Yener, the head of the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fell just short, receiving 49.51% of the vote on Sunday, according to official preliminary figures.

His main rival, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, came in at 44.88%.

Ultra-nationalist Sinan Ogan finished third at 5.17%.

