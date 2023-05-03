Edem Kofi Kpotosu to win Ho Central NDC primaries

Credit: Nelson Ayivor

Ho, May 3, GNA – Mr Edem Kofi Kpotosu, an educationist and philanthropist, is expected to win the upcoming NDC parliamentary primary for Ho Central, scheduled for May 13.

This is according to some delegates in the constituency, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in Ho.

The Teacher whose philanthropic activities cut across all political divide is tipped to win the primaries to become the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Ho Central in the 2024 general election.

Incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Benjamin Kpodo, has taken a bow out of the contest after representing the party in Parliament for two terms.

Among the candidates contesting the primary in the constituency are Emmanuel Kafui Dzamefe, Stanley Nelvis Glatey, Raphael Kordah, Selorm Dey, Dr Kofi Doe and Ransford Kasu.

Mr Foli Bruno, a branch executive and delegate from the Ho Kpodzi ‘D’ branch of the party who spoke to the GNA, said, “looking at the contest ahead of the NDC in 2024, the party in the Ho Central constituency needed a formidable candidate, with experience and capable of maximizing votes in the constituency for the NDC.

“Delegates will therefore be looking for a candidate who is mature, hardworking, generous and someone who is eligible for an appointment in the next NDC government, and Edem Kofi Kpotosu stands tall among the rest,” he said.

Being a teacher and currently head of human resource at the Volta Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr Kpotosu is said to have offered himself and assisted in the development of so many youths and women in the constituency and beyond.

He is said to have provided apprenticeship training support for many young women and offered soft loans to traders in the constituency to improve their livelihoods.

Mr Numetu Daniel, another delegate, from the Ho Workers Estate branch of the NDC, observed that, “during the last primary in the constituency, Mr Kpotosu sold his ideas and even though did not garner the expected votes to emerge the party’s candidate, he stood with the party and communicated for the party by selling the party and the image of the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.”

Mr Kpotosu in an interaction with the GNA, said, he had dutifully served the NDC in different capacities and was an active member of the party at the branch and constituency levels

He believed it was his time to lead the party into a resounding victory in 2024 as women and youth empowerment were dear to his heart, which he would work hard to achieve.

The candidate, who is contesting the primary for a second time and picked number four on the ballot paper, appealed to delegates in the constituency to vote for him during the primary and assured of working together with every member of the party in the constituency for a resounding victory for the NDC in the 2024 general election.

Mr Kpotosu was a polling agent for his party at Kabore branch in Ho, in the 1996 elections, he was a TEIN- UG Member from 1999-2002, he was also Treasurer for the NDC Sokode-Gborgame RC branch B from 2018 to 2022 and Branch Chairman, Sokode-Gborgame RC Branch B from 2022 to date.

