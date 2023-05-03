Biakoye Parliamentary and Presidential primaries to be held at Akposo Kabo

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 3, GNA – Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Biakoye constituency in the Oti region has confirmed Akposo Kabo as the centre for the parliamentary and Presidential primaries on May 13.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and signed by Mr Charles Atsu, Communication officer said the polls would open at 0700 and close at 1700 hours.

Some 1,216 delegates are expected from 132 polling stations in the constituency to cast their ballots.

It urged polling station executives for the party to be vigilante and ensure that the process would be transparent.

The constituency has the highest number of aspirants in Oti Region, and they include, Mr Kwadwo Nyanpon Aboagye, the incumbent MP, Dr Richard Bisimpo, madam Akosua Atakora, Professor Mark Appiah, Madam Jean-Marie Formadi, Mr Bright Mawuli and Okyeame Kofi Adu.

Information available to the GNA is that all the seven parliamentary aspirants have been engaged in vigorous campaigning for their respective executives to win their hearts.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

