China warns EU against sanctioning companies that supply Russia

Beijing, May 8, (dpa/GNA) – China issued a sharply worded warning to the European Union (EU) on Monday, against sanctioning Chinese companies that do business with Russia.

“We urge the EU not to go on this wrong path. Otherwise, China will take firm actions to safeguard our legitimate and lawful rights and interests,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

Wang was responding to a report in the Financial Times newspaper about new punitive EU measures, aimed at punishing Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Financial Times report, the European Commission has proposed including measures against seven Chinese companies in the next EU sanctions package. The companies have allegedly supplied Russia with products that can be used in weapons by the Russian military.

Representatives from the EU’s 27 member countries are scheduled to discuss the sanctions proposals on Wednesday in Brussels. The bloc plans to adopt the eleventh sanctions package against Russia sometime this month.

According to the Financial Times, Chinese semiconductor manufacturer 3HC is among the companies potentially targeted in the sanctions package. The company is suspected of attempting to circumvent export controls, to supply electronic parts for Russia’s military and armaments industry.

Other companies include microelectronics supplier King Pai Technology, Sinno Electronics and Sigma Technology, which are already subject to US sanctions.

GNA

