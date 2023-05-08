Zelensky says Russia will be defeated just like Nazi Germany

Kiev, May 8, (dpa/GNA) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, says Russia will be defeated just as Nazi Germany was, in comments on the 78th anniversary of Germany’s surrender in World War II.

“And all the old evil that is bringing back modern Russia will be crushed, just as Nazism was crushed,” Zelensky said in a speech, as his country battles a full-scale invasion by the Kremlin’s forces.

“We don’t know the date of our victory yet, but we know that this will be a celebration for all of Ukraine, for all of Europe, for all of the free world,” he said.

He also submitted a bill to parliament, that would make it official to move the commemoration of the German surrender forward a day to May 8.

That would move Ukraine move away from the Soviet tradition of marking the victory over Nazi forces on May 9, a day later than in western parts of Europe.

Germany’s army surrendered to the Soviet Union, US, Britain and France on May 8, 1945 – but as the documents were signed on May 9 in Moscow’s time zone, Victory Day is traditionally celebrated on this day in Russia and many other post-Soviet states.

In future, Ukraine should commemorate the victims of World War II together with the “free world,” Zelensky said.

He also paid tribute to the 8 million Ukrainians killed between 1939 and 1945.

He signed a decree stating Europe Day will also be celebrated on May 9 in Ukraine, as it is in the European Union.

GNA

