Chief of the Army Staff pays working visit to Obuasi mine

Accra, May 05, GNA – Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, Chief of Army Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, has paid a working visit to the AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi mine.

A statement issued by AngloGold Ashanti, copied to the Ghana News Agency said, the purpose of the visit was for Major General Oppong-Peprah to acquaint himself with the mine’s operations and the security issues in the mining industry.

He was accompanied by a team of high-ranking military officials and was welcomed by Mr Eric Asubonteng, the Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited, and his leadership team.

In his welcome remarks, Mr Asubonteng expressed gratitude for the invaluable contribution of the army in controlling illegal mining around the Obuasi mine.

“The increasing aggression of armed illegal miners is a major challenge for the Obuasi mine. As such, we appreciate the support of the government of Ghana in ensuring the safety and security of our employees, host communities and assets” Mr Asubonteng said.

On his part, Major General Oppong-Peprah expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Obuasi Mine for its support and cooperation.

He said the army would continue to protect the Obuasi mine from security threats, highlighting advanced discussions to establish a Forward Operating Base in Obuasi to help maintain law and order.

The statement said it was envisaged that the Forward Operating Base would assist in the fight against illegal mining and associated criminal activities.

It said illegal mining and associated activities present safety risks to illegal miners, socio-economic and environmental risks to the company’s host communities, as well as a significant threat to AngloGold Ashanti’s operations at the Obuasi mine.

The statement said the Chief of Army Staff and his team were given a tour of the mine and on its operations and illegal mining hotspots within the concession.

It said in response to a request by the mine for enhanced support to protect its concessions, four new military vehicles were unveiled to strengthen patrol effectiveness within the mine’s operational areas.

