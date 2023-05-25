Bulgaria Has EU’s Largest Share of Women in ICT Sector

Sofia, May 25 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgaria had the highest share of women among employed information and communication technology (ICT) specialists in the European Union (EU) in 2022, show Eurostat data published on Thursday. Romania ranked second with 25.2%, while the smallest shares were observed in Czechia (10.9%) and Hungary (13.6%).

A total of 9.4 million people in the EU worked as ICT specialists, representing 4.6% of the total EU workforce. The share of ICT specialists in the EU has been increasing over the last decade, rising by 1.4 percentage points (pp) since 2012.

Among the EU countries, the share of ICT specialists was highest in Sweden (8.6%), followed by Luxembourg (7.7%) and Finland (7.6%). The lowest shares were observed in Greece (2.5%), Romania (2.8%) and Poland (3.6%). From 2012 to 2022, the number of ICT specialists in the EU surged by 57.8%, which is nearly 6.6 times the growth rate for employment (+8.8%).



BTA/GNA

