Registration for Homowo Marathon to open on June 1 

Accra, May 25, GNA - Registration for the 2nd Edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon (AICHM) will open on Thursday, June 21, 2023.

Mr. Henri Senyo Penni General Manager of Medivents Consult, organisers of the race announced this at the launch of the event on Tuesday.

He said athletes and participants would have to use a special shortcode to register to participate in the race, fixed for Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The shortcode *380*21# is the only platform that would be used by all participants to register for the race.

According to Mr Penni, apart from the regular 21-Kilometres, they have also introduced 10-Kilometres and 5-Kilometres to ensure mass participation.

He said a registration fee would be required to complete the process, adding that participants would have to pay GHC 50.00 for 21-Kilomtres, GHC 30. 00 for 10-Kilomtres and GHC 20.00 for 5-Kilomtres.

Mr Penni added that each registered participant would be entitled to a running vest, refreshments, an insurance cover of GHC 1,000 from Serene Insurance as well as finish medals for all those within the first 100.

He noted that there would also be attractive prizes both cash and kind for athletes, especially those who would excel in the day.

The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon is part of activities marking the annual Homowo festival and also part of activities marking the 125th Anniversary celebration of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

It will be held on Saturday, July 29, with the start point at the Accra Sports Stadium and the finish point at the Mantse Agbona, James Town.

GNA

