British High Commission in Ghana supports UK finalist in Africa Monologue Challenge

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Accra, May 2, GNA – The Strategic Partnerships and the Diaspora Relations Office of the British High Commission has met the organisers of the Africa Monologue Challenge to promote cultural exchange and strengthen ties between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

The Africa Monologue Challenge, a platform that displays the talent of African actors and actors, has gained immense popularity in recent times.

The competition sought to provide a platform for actors to display their skills and connect with industry professionals, thus opening doors to potential opportunities.

The Africa Monologue Challenge is an initiative of MK Casting Limited with partnership from the African Chamber of Content Producers and the National Film Authority of Ghana.

During the meeting, the organizers of the Africa Monologue Challenge expressed their excitement about the interest shown by the British High Commission in the competition.

The Commission, on their part, promised to consider ways of supporting the UK finalist of the competition with flight tickets and community support as requested by the organizers.

Ms. Pamela Bassah, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Diaspora Relations of the UK High Commission assured the organizers of their commitment towards supporting such laudable initiatives.

She promised to escalate the discussion for broader consultation to determine how best the High Commission could assist Ms. Lauren Akosia.

“We are ready to support her with community support once you need our assistance to promote Akosia on our networks and platforms. We will also look at all the possible ways of helping Akosia to succeed at this competition.

Mr Benjamin Dwomoh-Doyen, Executive Director of the African Chamber of Content Producers reiterated that the support from the Commission would be a significant boost for the UK finalist, who would now display her talent on an international stage.

He said the gesture was a clear indication of the Commission’s commitment to promoting cultural exchange and supporting the growth of the creative arts industry in Ghana and beyond.

Madam Michelle Burgesson-Dove, the Representative from the National Film Authority expressed gratitude to the Commission for their support and reiterated the importance of such partnerships in promoting cultural exchange and strengthening ties between nations.

Mr Mawuko Kuadzi, CEO of MK Casting said the Challenge was a prestigious competition that aimed to strengthen cooperation among Africans in Africa and the diaspora, as well as provide a catalyst for the growth of the arts and entertainment sector in the continent.

“After receiving over 400 entries from around the globe, 50 finalists were shortlisted, representing different African countries and Africans in the diaspora,” he added.

Following 10 months of intense competition and evictions, ten finalists are scheduled to compete for the coveted Africa Monologue winning title in Accra, Ghana, on May 27, 2023.

He said Ms Lauren Akosia, a finalist representing the United Kingdom and diasporans all over the world, has demonstrated exceptional talent and has made it to the final stage of the competition.

According to the organizers, the winner of the competition would be inaugurated as a Pan-African Trade ambassador and would be involved in campaigns to promote inter-regional trade and collaboration while using their influence to inspire positive narratives on Africa.

The Africa Monologue Challenge is an important platform for Africans to tell their own stories, celebrate the diversity and potential of the continent, and inspire young talents from diverse backgrounds.

