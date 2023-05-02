Paramount Chief implores youth to protect land for future generations

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), May 02, GNA – Nana Ntsiful Essel V, the Paramount Chief of Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, has charged the youth in the area to support traditional leaders to protect lands for future generations.

He said the activities of illegal miners had destroyed vast farmlands and polluted major water bodies in the Wassa Fiase Traditional Area.

According to him, the youth should disassociate themselves from those practices and instead rally behind their respective traditional authorities to help end the menace.

Nana Essel V indicated that posterity would judge them if they continued to destroy the land that would be handed over to them in future.

The Paramount Chief gave the charge through the Kyeamehene of Wassa Fiase Traditional Area, Nana Ampong Kwesi II, who doubles as the chief of Essikuma Bonsawire when he held a meeting with all the divisional chiefs and queen mothers of the Wassa Fiase Traditional area.

The meeting was used to identify the main causes of chieftaincy disputes in the area and how to find lasting solutions to them.

Some other issues raised during the meeting were land and other related cases that needed to be settled out of court, installation of queen mothers and family heads for areas that had none among others.

Nana Essel V lamented that disputes among themselves had affected their progress in diverse ways and therefore called on all the divisional chiefs to bury their differences and unite to bring development to Wassa Fiase Traditional Area.

