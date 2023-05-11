Armenia says troops fired on by Azerbaijan

Yerevan, May 11, (dpa/GNA) – Armenia’s Defence Ministry said Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire against its troops in the border Gegharkunik region on Thursday.

Armenia’s troops were taking “relevant preventive and protective measures,” the ministry tweeted.

Two Armenian troops had been injured in the attack near Sotk, the ministry said.

The ministry in Yerevan added Azerbaijan had “spread a #fakenews,” alleging Armenia had opened fire and injured a soldier on Wednesday night.

The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan meanwhile said the Armenian armed forces “committed a deliberate provocation against the positions of the Azerbaijani army” in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar region, the Trend News Agency reported citing the press service of the ministry.

“As a result of target fire, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, Muslim Mahmudlu, was seriously wounded in the head,” it said.

“Once again, despite warning to stop provocations and not escalate the situation deliberately, Armenia violated the ceasefire,” the ministry added.

The two former Soviet republics have been fighting for decades over control of Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region in Azerbaijan inhabited by a majority of Armenians.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are due to meet on Sunday in a Brussels trilateral meeting in an effort to reach a resolution to their conflict.

GNA

