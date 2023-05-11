Indonesian president warns Myanmar abuses ‘cannot be tolerated’

Jakarta, May 11, (dpa/GNA) – South-east Asian leaders on Thursday urged Myanmar’s military to end violence and start a dialogue with opponents to resolve the crisis that has gripped the country after the generals seized power more than two years ago.

The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) expressed their “deep concern” over the escalation of armed conflicts and violence in Myanmar in a statement at the end of their summit in Indonesia.

“Violations of humanitarian values cannot be tolerated,” said President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, this year’s chair of ASEAN, at the end of the bloc’s summit in the resort town of Labuan Bajo on Indonesia’s Flores island.

“Inclusivity must be held firmly by ASEAN because ASEAN’s credibility is at stake,” he said at a news conference.

ASEAN has been under pressure to take a more active role in resolving the turmoil in Myanmar after a military coup in February 2021 sparked an uprising and a deadly crackdown by security forces.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and over 1.8 million have fled their homes since the coup, according to human rights groups.

Earlier in the day, Widodo said there had been “no significant progress” in the implementation of a five-point plan that they agreed on at a special summit in 2021 to facilitate a peaceful solution in Myanmar.

But the leaders reaffirmed their support for the consensus, which calls for an immediate end to violence, a dialogue among all parties, the provision of humanitarian assistance through an ASEAN agency, and a visit by a special envoy to Myanmar.

In a written statement at the end of the summit, Widodo said ASEAN leaders “called for the immediate cessation of all forms of violence to create a conducive environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues.”

On Sunday, an ASEAN-led aid convoy carrying members of aid workers and two diplomats each from Indonesia and Singapore came under fire from unknown assailants in a Myanmar town, prompting condemnation from the regional leaders.

Human Rights Watch said in a report on Tuesday that said that the junta used a thermobaric or enhanced-blast weapon to attack an opposition building in Sagaing Region on April 11, 2023, that killed more than 160 people, including children.

The attack was an apparent war crime that “violated international humanitarian law and showed flagrant disregard for human life,” the group said.

GNA

