Amansan Krakye named Entertainment Program Host of the Year for third time in a row

Accra, May 22, GNA – Cape Coast-based broadcast journalist, Amansan Krakye of Property FM 102.1 been awarded the Entertainment Program Host of the Year at the Foklex Media Awards for the third consecutive time in a row.

Amansan Krakye who won in 2021 and 2022 has achieved similar feat in 2023 for his showbiz exploits in Central Region.

The 12th edition of the Foklex Media Awards was held at the National Theatre in Accra on Saturday, 13th May 2023 to recognize the efforts of media personalities across Ghana.

Amansan Krakye who has been in the media space for a decade has carved a niche for himself as one of the finest entertainment journalists in the country.

He admitted in his acceptance speech that, “Doing entertainment on radio in Central Region is very difficult but we try our best to interview seasoned celebrities and personalities.

“Our interviews do not just end in our radio studios, but we also try our best to get the news out of the stories we write on major blogging sites and platforms.

“We hope and pray that we’ll get there some day. This award is dedicated to everyone trying to put Ghana entertainment out there to the world,” Amansan Krakye added.

GNA

