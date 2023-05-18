Akwamuhene Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III to lead delegation of chiefs to the 7th GITFiC Conference

Accra, May 18, GNA – The Custodian of Akwamuman; Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, will lead a strong delegation of Akwamu Chiefs to attend the 7th Ghana International Finance and Trade conference.

“This is in line with the adopted practice of the 7th Conference, in involving the traditional overlords and custodians of the venues of the conferences, going forward”.

A statement signed by Mr Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive officer of GITFiC and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the Paramount Chief of Akwamuman will deliver a special address, for and on behalf of (Traditional Chiefs) the role of the Chieftaincy Institution in matters of Continental and Global Finance and Monetary architecture, Global Debt Crisis, the Continental Free Trade Area and Intra-African Trade in general.

It said Odeneho would join the Eastern Regional Minister and other dignitaries to welcome Africa to Akwamuman for the stakeholder 7th conclave which borders on the Prospects of Africa’s Single Currency in lieu of the AfCFTA.

“Selected delegates attending the 7th Conference will pay a courtesy call on the Akwamuman Hene at Akwamu Fie on Friday, 26th May 2023 at 1300 hours, right before the commencement of the opening ceremony of the 7th conclave”.

The statement said The 7th Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference will be known as the SENCHI Consensus on Africa’s Single Currency with a high level stakeholder participation from all RECs in Africa.

GNA

