Zelensky accepted invitation to NATO summit, secretary general says

Brussels, April 21, (dpa/GNA) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has accepted NATO’s invitation to attend a summit of the alliance on July 11-12 in Lithuania, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group on the US military base of Ramstein in western Germany.

It remains unclear however if the Ukrainian president, will attend in person or address NATO leaders via video link in Vilnius. On security grounds, Zelensky’s travel plans are not announced.

Zelensky pressed again for Ukraine’s entry into NATO, after Stoltenberg’s first visit to Kiev since the Russian invasion this week, underlining the country’s need to start “well-deserved” accession procedures.

In response, the secretary general stressed the alliance’s consensus that Ukraine “will become a NATO member,” outlining his expectations of a membership path, without giving a fixed date for Ukraine’s entry.

GNA

