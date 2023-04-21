Western allies meet at Ramstein air base to discuss arms for Ukraine

Mannheim, Germany, April 21, (dpa/GNA) – Western defence leaders, will gather at the US military air base of Ramstein in Germany on Friday, to discuss further ways to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, convened the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group and will deliver the opening remarks at 10 am (0800 GMT), the Pentagon said.

As at the three previous in-person meetings at Ramstein, representatives of states outside of NATO are also expected. In all, around 50 nations are set to attend.

Denmark and the Netherlands together plan to provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks, they said on the eve of the talks, adding to the list of countries that have pledged various models of the Leopard.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has kept up his appeals to allies for more weapons to be sent at a quicker pace. Kiev is largely dependent on Western support for military equipment.

He is also pressing for Ukraine to be swiftly admitted to NATO. The issue, which came to the fore again on Thursday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stolltenberg’s visit to Kiev, has divided alliance members.

Zelensky is pushing for an “accelerated” accession. The United States and other NATO members, like Germany, have expressed reservations, given that one of the prerequisites for joining is not being involved in international conflicts.

Austin will hold a press conference at 4:30 pm alongside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.

GNA

