NATO’s Stoltenberg wants more focus on Western jets for Ukraine

Brussels (dpa/GNA) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said he wants the alliance to continue talks about supplying Ukraine with Western fighter jets.

The top NATO official, spoke out in favour of continuing discussions ahead of a meeting of Western allies at the US military base of Ramstein in Germany focused on coordinating arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg stressed that it was more pressing now to arm Ukraine than to discuss its potential NATO entry. “If Ukraine doesn’t prevail as a sovereign independent nation in Europe, there is no meaning in discussing membership,” he said.

So far Ukraine has received Soviet-designed Mig-29 fighter jets from the West, but has requested Western combat aircraft. These could be F-16s built in the United States.

GNA

