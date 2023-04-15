We need active citizens to advocate sustainable development – AFROSIF

By Hannah Awadzi

Accra, April 15, GNA – Ms Serraine Nyamori, Managing Director of Sustainability Africa, a Kenyan based non-governmental organisation has called on citizens within the African region to be advocates for sustainable development in Africa.

She said: “We need active global citizens that advocate for sustainable development in Africa. If we do not speak up, nothing will happen.

There is the need for Africans to equip themselves with knowledge, skills, and information,”

Ms Nyamori made the call at this year’s African Social Intervention Festival (AFROSIF 2023)

The event brought together social change makers across Africa under the theme, “Showcasing the voices behind the Africans putting smiles on the faces of the marginalized, underserved and underprivileged.”

It also provided a platform for leaders, policy makers, corporate bodies, professionals, civil society organizations, academics, and social entrepreneurs to explore, network and exchange ideas.

Ms Nyamori said there was the urgent need to have citizens who provided local innovative solutions to our global challenges and urged all Africans to get on board, saying, “be part of the solution, do something.”

Nii Commey, Convenor of AFROSIF, said Africa had a lot of potential that needed to be harnessed and AFROSIF sought to help connect various social entrepreneurs to network and harness their abilities to make the needed change.

He said Africans could work together to raise funds to sustain projects and programmes locally “if we harnessed our abilities.”

This year’s event was dedicated to celebrating the power of social interventions to promote healthy, equitable and prosperous societies.

In all, eleven speakers from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Sudan covered several topics from poverty, health, education, climate change, water, and sanitation, fundraising social enterprise, among others.

The annual event is organised by Handwriting Communications through its Social Interventional Network Africa (SINA), a pan-African network of individuals, corporate bodies, NGOs, donors, social entrepreneurs’ experts, and practitioners in the field of social interventions.

SINA aims to promote best practices and evidence-based interventions in Africa, share knowledge and facilitate collaboration and innovation.

GNA

