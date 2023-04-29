Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation donates toilet facility to Dominase Schools 

By Benjamin Mensah

Gomoa Dominase (C/R), April 29, GNA – The Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation (VFFF), a non-government organisation, has commissioned and handed over a water closet toilet facility, to the Gomoa Dominase Methodist D/A KG, Primary and Junior High Schools.

The foundation said it constructed the 10-seater water closet facility at an estimated cost of GHC 15,000.

The ceremony, which took place at the premise of the schools in Gomoa Dominase, attracted Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu, Paramount King of the Igbo People in Ghana and Vice President of Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation, wife Ugoeze Liberty Ihenetu; Mr Desmond De-Graft Paitoo, MP for Gomoa East; Mr Solomon Darko Quarm, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa East; Nana Opare Saah IX, the Omankrado of Gomoa Dominase, who represented the Odikro, Nana Okogyedom Safo Kantanka IX, among others.

Dr Eze Ihenetu, representing 108-year-old visioner of the foundation Mother Viola Ford Flecther, said the VFFF, was happy to contribute to the growth and development of young ones through the provision of the facility.

He described children as important, “the future of tomorrow” who would later take over from the present generation of adults, hence the need to provide them with proper sanitation facilities for their growth.

The facility replaces an old one, which some of the pupils of the schools said was not convenient because of stench and the presence and unsightly wriggling of maggots.

Dr Eze Ihenetu regretted that the lack of modern and proper toilet facilities in public schools could trigger infections, “which can destroy life” but a good place of convenience would save lives.

He appealed to the school authorities, the children and all who mattered to support the upkeep and maintenance of the facility.

“As a foundation, we shall do our best to provide more for the community when the need arises. You must also keep this edifice in good condition. From the cracks in the wall to the leakage in the roof, make sure to do regular maintenance,” the Eze said.

He added: “We make sure to provide modern toilets to communities and public schools. We assure you of our support and urge that you add more value to what we have done.”

He asked: “After six months, would we come to meet this facility in the best of shape?”

He urged: “Please try the best you can, to make sure this facility is maintained.”

Mr Paitoo and Mr Quarm, the MP and DCE respectively, were grateful to the Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation for providing the facility.

“Mr Paitoo said: “It is our duty to do a project like this; but they took it upon themselves and did it.

“For maintenance, it has to do with the people of the town…It’s our responsibility to keep the place clean. The seniors should be able to check the juniors. Parents should also help the children to ensure that the facility lasts longer.

Mr Quarm said: “Once the community takes over a project, they don’t have to mess is up, but they have to maintain it to last longer.”

Nana Saah also expressed appreciation to the foundation and appealed for more assistance in other areas of the school’s development.

He appealed for support in refurbishing worn out and weak structures at the school.

He said the community also needed a police station and technical or a vocational school since they had none in the area.

Mr Daniel Attah Nkrumah, the Headmaster of the schools, was appreciative to the VFFF, for coming to the aid of the schools, with a pupil population of 589.

He appealed for support to provide a fence wall to the school to ward off encroachers, truancy and intruders.

As part of the commissioning ceremony, Ms Earth Ghana 2022 Eunice Nkeyasen, presented a quantity of bags, one sanitary pad, seven new panties, tooth paste toothbrushes and two tubes of deodorants to the girls; and toothbrushes and paste to the boys of the schools.

GNA

