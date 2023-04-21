UPSA organises maiden entrepreneurship fair

By Dennis Peprah

Accra, April 21, GNA – The University of Professional Studies (UPSA) has organised the maiden edition of the entrepreneurship fair to provide intensive coaching and mentorship opportunities to students.

Attended by more than 3,000 tertiary students across the country, the fair sought to promote entrepreneurship and innovation as keys to sustainable job creation and wealth generation.

The event took place at the Dr Kofi Ohene Konadu auditorium of the University in Accra and provided opportunities for entrepreneurs and business owners to showcase their products and services.

According to Mr Richard Osei-Owusu, a Member of the UPSA Enterprise and Innovation Centre’s (UEIC) Advisory Board, one of the highlights of the fair, “was the breakout session on funding for early-stage business startups.”

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Mr Richard Owusu, also the Director of Finance and Administration of the Inter-global Company Limited said five deserving student start-up businesses at UPSA received financial support to help grow their businesses.

“The university management also awarded Mr Owusu with a plaque, in recognition of his invaluable contributions to the UEIC and the university community as a whole while Mr Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo, the CEO Suku Technologies and the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) also received a citation for his contribution to job creation and bridging the gap in the Information Technology world.”

According to Mr Owusu, the UPSA entrepreneurship fair 2023 was a clear indication of the university’s commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, as a means of addressing the unemployment gap in Ghana as well as providing students with the required skills and resources they need to succeed in the competitive business world.

