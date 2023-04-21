Ho MCE urges residents to obtain permits before constructing structures

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, April 21, GNA – Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has urged residents in the municipality to obtain permit from the Assembly before undertaking projects including buildings.

He said permits were paramount in guiding the residents to avoid siting their projects or buildings at unauthorised areas such as waterways, flood-prone and places earmarked for roads.

Mr Bosson said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when he toured some project sites within the municipality.

The sites visited are Ziavi Main Road, where there is currently ongoing sectional repair and potholes patching works, Captain Nfodjo Road, where speed tables have been constructed and Godokpoe, where two culverts were being constructed.

The MCE noted that the Assembly would not hesitate to demolish structures constructed at an unauthorised place to forestall disasters.

He hinted that the municipality, from May, witness major road projects using the Urban Development Grant (UDG) Three, in fulfilment of his promise to the people to improve the road networks.

The roads to be constructed include School of Hygiene- Cemetery bypass- Barracks Newtown- Kpenoe, which is about 2.45 kilometres, the Scrap-OLA Road and GOIL through the Charcoal Market.

Mr Bosson charged heads of various departments at the assembly to be committed to their duties and ensure that projects under their control were executed qualitatively.

“Don’t sit in the office, go out there and see what is happening on the ground, if we are able to do things well, illegal structures springing up would be reduced to the barest minimum.”

Mr Gershon Bannerman, Maintenance Engineer of the Assembly said the culverts at Dave would hlep check the drainage system at the area and open the road and make it more motorable.

He said other projects have been carried out including grading and shaping of Hofedo, Fiave and Adukope roads, adding that Kabore Road through to SNNIT Flat would soon be fixed.

GNA

