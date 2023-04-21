MTN supports Muslim community in Sekondi

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Sekondi, April 21, GNA -Members of the Muslim community have been urged to continue living righteous lives even after the Ramadan for continual blessings from Allah.

Ustaz Zulkifli Abdul-Waahid, the Western Regional Chief Imam said the same spirit of meekness, piety and righteousness exhibited during the fasting season that made them comparable to angels must be strengthened for individual and Community growth.

The Chief Imam gave the advice to the Muslim community when MTN presented bags of rice, packs of drinks, call credits, water, and a ram to the leadership of the Muslim community to augment their preparatory activities as they brought Ramadan to a close.

Ustaz Abdul-Waahid expressed gratitude for the continual benevolence shown over the years by the Mobile Telecommunication giant to the religious sect.

Mr David Woase , the Acting Senior Manager of the South-West Business Enclave of MTN said the gesture was necessary to remind the Muslim community of their brotherliness…”we have always deemed it fit to strengthen this family tie annually.”

He paid tribute to the memories of the two immediate passed Imams who had exited the earthly space into eternity and asked that Allah gave them a peaceful rest.

Mr Woase, reminded them of the various programmes to better and brighten the lives of people in the MTN family, including scholarship and the need for them to take advantage as members of the MTN fraternity.

