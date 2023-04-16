Three US sailors missing after departing Mexico more than a week ago

Los Angeles, April 16, (tca/dpa/GNA) - Mexican and US authorities are searching for three American sailors who went missing after departing Mexico for San Diego, California more than a week ago.

The sailors, who were traveling on a 44-foot [13.4-meters] boat called Ocean Bound, left Mazatlán, Mexico, on April 4. They missed a scheduled stop for supplies in Cabo San Lucas two days later, according to a news release from the United States Coast Guard.

The Mexican and US officials are working together to search for the sailors, Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross, according to the Coast Guard.

Search and rescue coordinators have contacted marinas throughout Baja, Mexico, but have not received any reported sightings of the boat or the sailors, officials said. Urgent marine information broadcasts have also been issued over VHF radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing people and vessel.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three sailors or their vessel are asked to contact the U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue coordination center at (510) 437-3701.

