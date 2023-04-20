Tano North MP funds completion of MBDA stalled projects

By Dennis Peprah

Yamfo, (A/R), April 20, GNA – Dr Freda Prempeh, a Minister of State at the Office of the President is funding the completion of some abandoned toilet facilities being put up by the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

Construction works on the two facilities at Yamfo and Bomaa have been stalled for months, left under the mercy of the weather.

The deplorable condition of the old public toilets has not only worsened the sanitation situation in the two towns, but also served as death traps, and a den for rodents and reptiles.

During a visit to the areas, residents told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) some of them who had no household toilets defecated in bushes around because of the bad condition of the old toilets.

Dr Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament for the Tano North constituency led some personnel of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional office of the MBDA to inspect the two projects at Yamfo and Bomaa.

She said the deplorable condition of the old toilets remain a serious public health concern, hence the need to facilitate the completion of the abandoned projects which were about 80 percent complete.

“The environment around the old toilets is very appalling, and as an MP I need to do something urgently to complete the new ones for them to use because they don’t have any other option”, the MP told the Ghana News Agency.

Mr Charles Nkagmah, a Project Officer, MBDA expressed appreciation to the MP, saying the Authority was going through funding challenges which had stalled construction work on many of its projects nationwide.

At Yamfo, Nana Peprah Afrane, the Samaanhene of the Yamfo Traditional Council, also thanked the MP for her continuous support to the people in the area.

Dr Prempeh also led the personnel of the MBDA to inspect work on the construction of a 100-bed capacity hostel at the Yamfo College of Health and appealed to the authorities to support the completion of the facility.

At Bomaa, Dr Prempeh presented five packets of roofing sheets to support the construction of an office being put up by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

Mr Gordon Magotey, the Bomaa local GPRTU Secretary thanked the MP for the assistance station.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

