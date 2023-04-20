Oti Regional Minister to contest NPP Parliamentary election in Nkwanta South

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) April 20, GNA – Mr. Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister has officially declared his intention to contest for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries to be held on June 2023.

In an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Makubu said the decision to run for the Nkwanta South constituency seat was after a prolonged period of introspection and extensive consultations with stakeholders and in response to clarion calls from constituents as well as party members and sympathizers.

He said he had studied the terrain closely and believed the political fortunes would smile at him, all things being equal.

Mr. Makubu therefore, seeks the mandate of the party through delegates to lead it in the 2024 parliamentary elections to wrestle the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and contribute to the development agenda of the next NPP government for the people of Nkwanta South and Ghana at large.

He told the Ghana News Agency that, he is fully persuaded that the NPP holds the key to the elimination of extreme poverty, provision of healthcare, restoration of the economy and above all ensuring equity and fairness in the distribution of the National cake.

GNA

