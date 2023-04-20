No negotiation in Investing in Education – William Kpormatsi

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), April 19, GNA – Mr William Kpormatsi, a Parliamentary primary hopeful for Akatsi South NDC, has reiterated his resolve to continue promoting quality Education to promote progress and development.

Revealing his plans for the constituency ahead of the May 13 Parliamentary and Presidential elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Kpormatsi said, for any community to develop, there ought to be a deliberate action to ensure quality education for its citizens and there is no negotiation for that.

“Given your mandate, William Kpormatsi shall set up “Education Committee” this committee shall be tasked to investigate reasons for the falling standards of education in the Municipality and profess remedies. While at it, William Kpormatsi shall pursue an aggressive educational infrastructure program to eliminate schools under trees and those in dilapidated structures within the Akatsi South Municipality.”

He promised to facilitate the procurement and distribution of sanitary pads to girls to keep them in school throughout the month and to provide desktop computers for schools to enhance the study of ICT.

Outlining several policies and programmes for the educational sector, Mr Kpormatsi among other key policies, promised to liaise with the education directorate to facilitate the posting and proper distribution of teachers within the Municipality to end the multi-grade system in the Municipality.

Others include, lobbying for the completion of abandoned projects at the Akatsi Senior High Technical School, working together with the Education Directorate, the Education committee and the Municipal Assembly to institute an annual quiz and debate competition for schools in the Municipality to enhance educational standards, performance and competition among schools, an annual award scheme for teachers and educational workers within the Municipality to motivate them to work harder towards achieving goals as a Municipality.

The rest include payment of school fees for at least 15 tertiary students from 15 electoral areas per year, creation of a fund to cater for the needs of needy but brilliant students, provision to aid the Education Directorate in organising sports and cultural festivals annually, support BECE candidates as he has done over the years.

These and other interventions he believed, if adequately implemented would enhance educational standards and performance in the Municipality.

Mr Kpormatsi, a businessman, is placed third on the ballot and is making a third appearance after two failed attempts to serve as a Parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NDC.

GNA

