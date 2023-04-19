Sudan medical group: Most hospitals in capital Khartoum out of action

Khartoum, April 19, (dpa/GNA) – The ongoing fighting in Sudan, has left 39 of the 59 hospitals and clinics in the capital Khartoum incapable of serving patients, the Sudanese Medical Committee said on Wednesday.

Some hospitals had been bombed, others attacked and looted, it said. The committee called for “urgent intervention” to protect medical staff and patients.

People had already been evacuated from various hospitals in recent days. Many facilities now had no electricity, medicines, drinking water or food, the committee said. Children’s hospitals were also affected.

In the north-east African country, which has been politically unstable for years, the two most powerful generals and their units have been fighting for supremacy since Saturday.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

